Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:56 12.12.2025

Svyrydenko meets with Kushner, Witkoff, World Bank President, BlackRock CEO on economic track within peace process

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko held an online meeting with envoys of the U.S. President Jared Kushner and Stephen Witkoff, World Bank President Ajay Banga and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink on the economic track within the peace process.

"We continue to work with American partners with the involvement of the leadership of international financial institutions on the economic track as part of the process of ensuring a sustainable and just peace for Ukraine. Today we held a meeting with envoys of the U.S. President Jared Kushner and Stephen Witkoff, President of the World Bank Ajay Banga and CEO of BlackRock Larry Fink," Svyrydenko said in the Telegram channel.

According to her, a joint working group has been formed, the primary task of which is to develop an action plan as soon as possible.

"The Ukrainian team is ready to work as intensively as our American partners are ready to work. Economic plans have every chance of successful implementation if ironclad security guarantees work, as U.S. envoys stated at the meeting," the prime minister said.

