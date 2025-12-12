Ukrainian govt working group to hold talks on recovery in USA – Umerov

A government working group from the economic bloc, coordinated by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, has left for the United States for talks on recovery, development and investment as part of work on a peace plan, Secretary of the National Security Council of Ukraine and Head of the negotiating team Rustem Umerov said.

"Meetings on this issue are planned in New York in the near future. This is an important component of forming the long-term stability of the state," he said on Telegram on Friday.

According to Interfax-Ukraine, the Ukrainian delegation includes Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksiy Soboliev, while the Prime Minister is currently in Ukraine.

As reported, as part of the work on the peace plan, a working group headed by the Prime Minister of Ukraine was created to prepare a component of the peace plan – the economic recovery of Ukraine.

"Subject consultations will be held in the coming days... The economic recovery of Ukraine is one of the key blocks of the framework for ending the war," a member of the Ukrainian negotiating team and advisor to the head of the President's Office of Ukraine Oleksandr Bevz said on Facebook, following the results of consultations held on December 11 by the Ukrainian team headed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the U.S. envoys: the son-in-law of the U.S. President Jared Kushner, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and CEO of the BlackRock investment company Larry Fink.