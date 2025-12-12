Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:52 12.12.2025

Ukrainian govt working group to hold talks on recovery in USA – Umerov

2 min read
Ukrainian govt working group to hold talks on recovery in USA – Umerov

 A government working group from the economic bloc, coordinated by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, has left for the United States for talks on recovery, development and investment as part of work on a peace plan, Secretary of the National Security Council of Ukraine and Head of the negotiating team Rustem Umerov said.

"Meetings on this issue are planned in New York in the near future. This is an important component of forming the long-term stability of the state," he said on Telegram on Friday.

According to Interfax-Ukraine, the Ukrainian delegation includes Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksiy Soboliev, while the Prime Minister is currently in Ukraine.

As reported, as part of the work on the peace plan, a working group headed by the Prime Minister of Ukraine was created to prepare a component of the peace plan – the economic recovery of Ukraine.

"Subject consultations will be held in the coming days... The economic recovery of Ukraine is one of the key blocks of the framework for ending the war," a member of the Ukrainian negotiating team and advisor to the head of the President's Office of Ukraine Oleksandr Bevz said on Facebook, following the results of consultations held on December 11 by the Ukrainian team headed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the U.S. envoys: the son-in-law of the U.S. President Jared Kushner, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and CEO of the BlackRock investment company Larry Fink.

Tags: #negotiations #economy #usa

MORE ABOUT

20:32 12.12.2025
Hegseth cuts out Driscoll of Ukraine's negotiations – media

Hegseth cuts out Driscoll of Ukraine's negotiations – media

19:13 12.12.2025
Zelenskyy, Umerov discuss three areas of work of negotiating team

Zelenskyy, Umerov discuss three areas of work of negotiating team

21:05 11.12.2025
American plan calls for withdrawal of Russian troops from Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions – Zelenskyy

American plan calls for withdrawal of Russian troops from Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions – Zelenskyy

10:39 11.12.2025
USA passes Europe proposals for returning Russian economy to world system – media

USA passes Europe proposals for returning Russian economy to world system – media

09:25 11.12.2025
USA approves nearly trillion-dollar defense budget for 2026, Ukraine gets $800 million - media

USA approves nearly trillion-dollar defense budget for 2026, Ukraine gets $800 million - media

20:41 09.12.2025
Ukraine, USA discuss three documents to achieve peace – Stubb

Ukraine, USA discuss three documents to achieve peace – Stubb

20:50 08.12.2025
Zelenskyy: I'm going to pay official visit to Poland, it's important for me

Zelenskyy: I'm going to pay official visit to Poland, it's important for me

20:47 08.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Draft peace plan reduced from 28 to 20 points, US mood is to find compromises, but none yet on territories

Zelenskyy: Draft peace plan reduced from 28 to 20 points, US mood is to find compromises, but none yet on territories

20:43 08.12.2025
USA positive about Ukraine's desire to vote on security guarantees in Congress – Zelenskyy

USA positive about Ukraine's desire to vote on security guarantees in Congress – Zelenskyy

20:38 08.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Trump definitely wants to end war

Zelenskyy: Trump definitely wants to end war

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on strike on Chornomorsk: Russians continue war to destroy normal life in Ukraine

Zelenskyy visits Kupyansk sector of the front, congratulates soldiers

I am not going to resign, I am in my place – Prosecutor General Kravchenko

Three enemy henchmen, carrying out deadly terrorist attack in capital’s Darnytskyi district, detained - Kyiv police

Meeting between Zelenskyy and Polish President could take place before year end – ambassador

LATEST

Gulliver Mall in Kyiv partially reopens

SBU drones again hit Russian oil production platforms in Caspian Sea – source

NSDC comments on info about Umerov's secret meetings with FBI leadership

Defense Minister: We build comprehensive system of anti-corruption management

AFU General Staff: Refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl region, facilities on Ukraine's occupied territories hit

Boy managed to return from occupied territories of Kherson region – authorities

Svyrydenko meets with Kushner, Witkoff, World Bank President, BlackRock CEO on economic track within peace process

Court attaches ECHR decision on sanctions rights to Poroshenko case materials

Zelenskyy on strike on Chornomorsk: Russians continue war to destroy normal life in Ukraine

Bidny: Shostka sports school strike is deliberate terrorist attack on children

AD
AD