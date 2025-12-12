Three enemy henchmen, carrying out deadly terrorist attack in capital’s Darnytskyi district, detained - Kyiv police

Photo: National Police

Kyiv police and the SBU detained three enemy accomplices in the capital who planted homemade explosives along a law enforcement patrol route in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district. The bomb killed a National Guard serviceman and wounded another National Guard serviceman, two police officers, and a construction site security guard, Kyiv police reported.

"The perpetrators, acting on instructions from a so-called supervisor, manufactured homemade remote-controlled explosive devices and planted them along a law enforcement patrol route," Kyiv police said on their website on Friday.

According to police, within a few hours, law enforcement officers determined that three men, aged 23, 25, and 27, were involved in the attack. They were residents of different regions and had come to the capital to earn money.

"One of the suspects in the messaging app received an ‘assignment’ from a so-called handler in the Russian Federation to carry out a terrorist attack in the capital in exchange for a monetary reward. Therefore, the dealers manufactured homemade explosive devices and, on instructions from enemy intelligence agencies, disguised them in trash along a law enforcement patrol route. They also placed mobile phones nearby that broadcast live video," Kyiv police quoted Dmytro Shumeiko, head of Kyiv police, as saying.

According to him, as the National Guard unit approached the trap, an explosion occurred, killing one National Guardsman and injuring another. A nearby construction site security guard was also injured.

"By the time police and paramedics arrived at the scene, a second explosion occurred, injuring two patrol officers. They are currently in the hospital," Shumeiko noted.

According to the report, police and SBU officers, with the forceful support of the KORD special forces unit, detained the defendants in a rented apartment in the capital and seized evidence indicating their involvement in the crime.

The pretrial investigation is being conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) under Part 3 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (a terrorist act resulting in death). The penalty under this article is life imprisonment.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office is overseeing the proceedings.