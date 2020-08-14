Facts

15:21 14.08.2020

Kuleba on Zelensky's trip to Belarus: until situation stabilizes, it is reckless to announce any visits

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says that before the situation in the Republic of Belarus stabilizes, it is rash to talk about the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky there.

"Until the situation in Belarus stabilizes, it would be reckless to announce any visits or initiatives. Now the main task is to stabilize the situation in Belarus with minimal losses and establish a dialogue between the Belarusian officials and the Belarusian society. It is obvious for everyone that this dialogue is needed. We represent a country in which the right to peaceful protest is indisputable," Kuleba said in an interview with UA: Ukrainian Radio on Friday, answering the question whether the visit of President Zelensky to Belarus was removed from the agenda.

The minister also said that Ukraine has its own history in this context, stressing that each country has its own specifics, and obviously, it is necessary to start talking and look for a way out of the current situation in Belarus.

As the Foreign Minister noted, Belarus is not just a neighbor, but a partner and a country, with the people of which Ukraine has much in common.

"The second element is that it is very serious reflections of a foreign policy and military nature. We must clearly keep in mind the answers to the question: what will happen to Belarus if the power of this state is weakened as much as possible and ends up at a dead end. Therefore, we approach the assessment principled but carefully events in Belarus," Kuleba said.

