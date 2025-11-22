Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:02 22.11.2025

Ukraine brings home 31 civilians from Belarus – Coordination HQ

1 min read
Ukraine brings home 31 civilians from Belarus – Coordination HQ
Photo: https://t.me/Koord_shtab

Ukraine has succeeded in returning 31 citizens from Belarus, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported.

"Women and men who had been detained in Belarus and sentenced to various prison terms – from 2 to 11 years – are returning to Ukraine. The youngest Ukrainian released today is 18 years old, the oldest is 58," the Coordination Headquarters said Saturday on its Telegram channel.

Among the freed civilians are individuals suffering from serious illnesses, including cancer.

"We express our gratitude to the United States of America and to President Donald Trump for their effective efforts in securing the return of Ukrainian civilians and military personnel from Belarus and the Russian Federation," the Headquarters added.

The released Ukrainians will receive all necessary medical assistance and rehabilitation.

Earlier, on November 22, Alexander Lukashenko pardoned 31 Ukrainian citizens and two Catholic priests.

Tags: #bring #coordination_hq #belarus #civilians

MORE ABOUT

19:18 13.11.2025
Russians attack civilians trying to evacuate from combat zone: three people killed - 77th Airmobile Brigade

Russians attack civilians trying to evacuate from combat zone: three people killed - 77th Airmobile Brigade

14:36 15.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Foreign intel chief reports on Russian plan for further military use of Belarus

Zelenskyy: Foreign intel chief reports on Russian plan for further military use of Belarus

20:19 14.10.2025
Ukraine's MFA on Belarusian Hajun case: Lukashenko creates exchange fund to buy indulgences

Ukraine's MFA on Belarusian Hajun case: Lukashenko creates exchange fund to buy indulgences

12:48 27.09.2025
CCD considers Belarusian Foreign Ministry statements on 'Oreshnik' deployment as Russian info operation

CCD considers Belarusian Foreign Ministry statements on 'Oreshnik' deployment as Russian info operation

11:44 20.09.2025
Zelenskyy: Large-scale air strikes are deliberate Russian strategy to terrorize civilians

Zelenskyy: Large-scale air strikes are deliberate Russian strategy to terrorize civilians

14:00 17.09.2025
Russia wrapping up Zapad-2025 military drills, troops heading home

Russia wrapping up Zapad-2025 military drills, troops heading home

21:01 15.09.2025
Ukrainian MFA considers reception of Kherson occupation authorities in Minsk as gross disregard for sovereignty

Ukrainian MFA considers reception of Kherson occupation authorities in Minsk as gross disregard for sovereignty

10:47 12.09.2025
Poland completely closes its border with Belarus

Poland completely closes its border with Belarus

15:11 11.09.2025
Nauseda announces arrival of 52 political prisoners released in Belarus to Lithuania

Nauseda announces arrival of 52 political prisoners released in Belarus to Lithuania

11:35 30.07.2025
Kyiv Regional Military Administration allocates over UAH 412 mln to assist military, invests in training civilians – Kalashnyk

Kyiv Regional Military Administration allocates over UAH 412 mln to assist military, invests in training civilians – Kalashnyk

HOT NEWS

Crimes against people, humanity cannot be rewarded or forgiven – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian reps know how to protect national interests, prevent 'third invasion' by Russia – Zelenskyy

European leaders say additional work needed on 28-point draft peace plan

Ukrainian official: U.S.–Ukraine consultations on parameters of future peace deal to begin in Switzerland in coming days

Zelenskyy instructs PM to conduct audit of defense sector, ARMA, State Property Fund

LATEST

Crimes against people, humanity cannot be rewarded or forgiven – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian reps know how to protect national interests, prevent 'third invasion' by Russia – Zelenskyy

Enemy seizes Ukrainian villages of Otradne, Boholivka in Kharkiv region on Russian border – DeepState

Romania scrambles F-16 jets in response to russian strikes near southern Odesa region

European leaders say additional work needed on 28-point draft peace plan

Ukraine's State Border Guard Service: rare Soviet-Era Ovod air defense command post destroyed in Donetsk region

Ukrainian, Croatian Foreign Ministers discuss frontline situation, peace process, importance of European unity

Ukrainian FP7 tactical ballistic missile to enter service by end of 2025 – Fire Point's chief designer

Ukrainian Foreign Minister: Poland need to be involved in peace efforts in Ukraine

Russian strike hits residential home in Kherson region, woman killed

AD
AD