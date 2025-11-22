Ukraine brings home 31 civilians from Belarus – Coordination HQ

Photo: https://t.me/Koord_shtab

Ukraine has succeeded in returning 31 citizens from Belarus, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported.

"Women and men who had been detained in Belarus and sentenced to various prison terms – from 2 to 11 years – are returning to Ukraine. The youngest Ukrainian released today is 18 years old, the oldest is 58," the Coordination Headquarters said Saturday on its Telegram channel.

Among the freed civilians are individuals suffering from serious illnesses, including cancer.

"We express our gratitude to the United States of America and to President Donald Trump for their effective efforts in securing the return of Ukrainian civilians and military personnel from Belarus and the Russian Federation," the Headquarters added.

The released Ukrainians will receive all necessary medical assistance and rehabilitation.

Earlier, on November 22, Alexander Lukashenko pardoned 31 Ukrainian citizens and two Catholic priests.