Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:36 15.10.2025

Zelenskyy: Foreign intel chief reports on Russian plan for further military use of Belarus

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Foreign intel chief reports on Russian plan for further military use of Belarus
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

On Wednesday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FIS) Oleh Ivashchenko, which identified key areas for further pressure against the Russian Federation.

"World sanctions really limit Russia’s ability to continue and expand this war, and the stronger the sanctions pressure, the faster we will be able to guarantee reliable security. This is clearly confirmed by closed data obtained by our intelligence. There is also a lot of open data, in particular on the state of Russian industry, finances, regional budgets, which generally confirm the correctness of the course for further pressure on Russia. Putin’s system will not withstand the confrontation into which he has led Russia. Today, we have identified key areas for our further pressure. I have instructed to work with the relevant countries," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

In addition, during a meeting on the eve of the president’s visit to Washington and contacts with European leaders, the participants discussed key sources of supplies to Russia of critical components and equipment for weapons production.

"We in Ukraine clearly understand which supply is of greatest importance to Moscow, and each such scheme must be blocked. Our partners have all the capabilities to do this," Zelenskyy said.

Ivashchenko also reported on Russia’s plan for further military exploitation of the territory of Belarus.

"At this stage, we will not make the information public. We will warn partners who may be threatened by this," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #fis #belarus

MORE ABOUT

20:19 14.10.2025
Ukraine's MFA on Belarusian Hajun case: Lukashenko creates exchange fund to buy indulgences

Ukraine's MFA on Belarusian Hajun case: Lukashenko creates exchange fund to buy indulgences

12:48 27.09.2025
CCD considers Belarusian Foreign Ministry statements on 'Oreshnik' deployment as Russian info operation

CCD considers Belarusian Foreign Ministry statements on 'Oreshnik' deployment as Russian info operation

14:00 17.09.2025
Russia wrapping up Zapad-2025 military drills, troops heading home

Russia wrapping up Zapad-2025 military drills, troops heading home

21:01 15.09.2025
Ukrainian MFA considers reception of Kherson occupation authorities in Minsk as gross disregard for sovereignty

Ukrainian MFA considers reception of Kherson occupation authorities in Minsk as gross disregard for sovereignty

10:47 12.09.2025
Poland completely closes its border with Belarus

Poland completely closes its border with Belarus

15:11 11.09.2025
Nauseda announces arrival of 52 political prisoners released in Belarus to Lithuania

Nauseda announces arrival of 52 political prisoners released in Belarus to Lithuania

12:27 15.02.2025
Zelenskyy warns of growing danger for NATO countries in connection with deployment of Russian army in Belarus

Zelenskyy warns of growing danger for NATO countries in connection with deployment of Russian army in Belarus

19:57 07.02.2025
Ukrainian Ambassador to Belarus Kyzym resigns

Ukrainian Ambassador to Belarus Kyzym resigns

18:49 14.01.2025
Military exercises announced in Belarus pose no threat to Ukraine – Border Guard Service

Military exercises announced in Belarus pose no threat to Ukraine – Border Guard Service

16:25 14.01.2025
Eight countries, incl Ukraine, join EU sanctions against Belarus

Eight countries, incl Ukraine, join EU sanctions against Belarus

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Meeting agenda with Trump is very meaningful

Ukraine has potential to scale long-range capabilities

Power outages take place across Ukraine, with exception of Donetsk and Chernihiv regions

HACC closes case of ex-minister Pyvovarsky due to the statute of limitations

SUMMARY: Zelenskyy creates city military administration of Odesa, appoints Lysak as its head

LATEST

Rutte: More than half of NATO allies join PURL initiative

Zelenskyy: Meeting agenda with Trump is very meaningful

Ukraine has potential to scale long-range capabilities

Shmyhal announces signing of understanding memo on Nordic-Baltic Training Initiative

Stefanchuk, Starmer discuss strengthening Ukraine's defense

Shmyhal at Ramstein: FPV, ISR, other UAVs are existential for holding front

Pistorius: We’re intensifying cooperation between defense industries of Germany and Ukraine, launching initiative to modernize weapons supplied to AFU

Stefanchuk to UK Parliament: Russia does not respond to diplomacy, only to force

Ukraine to synchronize new package of UK sanctions within its jurisdictions - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy signs law strengthening school security measures

AD
AD