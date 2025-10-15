Zelenskyy: Foreign intel chief reports on Russian plan for further military use of Belarus

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

On Wednesday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FIS) Oleh Ivashchenko, which identified key areas for further pressure against the Russian Federation.

"World sanctions really limit Russia’s ability to continue and expand this war, and the stronger the sanctions pressure, the faster we will be able to guarantee reliable security. This is clearly confirmed by closed data obtained by our intelligence. There is also a lot of open data, in particular on the state of Russian industry, finances, regional budgets, which generally confirm the correctness of the course for further pressure on Russia. Putin’s system will not withstand the confrontation into which he has led Russia. Today, we have identified key areas for our further pressure. I have instructed to work with the relevant countries," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

In addition, during a meeting on the eve of the president’s visit to Washington and contacts with European leaders, the participants discussed key sources of supplies to Russia of critical components and equipment for weapons production.

"We in Ukraine clearly understand which supply is of greatest importance to Moscow, and each such scheme must be blocked. Our partners have all the capabilities to do this," Zelenskyy said.

Ivashchenko also reported on Russia’s plan for further military exploitation of the territory of Belarus.

"At this stage, we will not make the information public. We will warn partners who may be threatened by this," Zelenskyy said.