11:09 14.08.2020

Two Ukrainian human rights defenders detained in Belarus released from jail – Kuleba

Volunteers of the East SOS charitable foundation Kostiantyn Reutsky and Yevhen Vasyliev, detained earlier in Minsk, have left the pretrial detention facility and the territory of the Ukrainian embassy in Belarus, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Kostia Reutsky and Zhenia Vasyliev are already on the territory of the Ukrainian Embassy in Belarus, under the protection of Ukrainian diplomats," Kuleba wrote on his Twitter page.

As reported, on August 12, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirmed information about the detention of Ukrainian citizens Kostiantyn Reutsky and Yevhen Vasyliev in Minsk. Later, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine would toughly protect the rights and interests of Ukrainian citizens in Belarus, and sent requests to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus about all citizens of Ukraine detained within August 9 and August 12 and their location.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that he has information about three Ukrainians detained in Belarus and about negotiations with the Belarusian side regarding their return to their homeland. He also advised Ukrainians to refrain from traveling to Belarus until the situation there stabilizes.

