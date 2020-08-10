It is impossible to hold local elections in ten communities of Donetsk, eight in Luhansk – CEC

The Central Election Commission (CEC) at its meeting on Saturday, August 8, came to the conclusion that it was impossible to hold elections of deputies of individual rural, settlement, city councils of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the relevant rural, settlement, city heads.

The commission's press service said that on July 30, the it appealed to Donetsk and Luhansk regional state administrations – regional military and civil administrations regarding the provision of conclusions on the possibility of organizing the preparation and holding of local elections on October 25, 2020. On August 7, the commission received such conclusions and the CEC after their analysis made an appropriate decision.

"Thus, the Central Election Commission took into account the conclusions made and, on their basis, established the impossibility of holding, in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Code of Ukraine, the first elections of deputies of village, settlement, city councils of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the relevant rural, settlement, city heads on October 25, 2020. The list of such communities includes ten rural, settlement, urban territorial communities of Bakhmutsky, Volnovakhsky, Mariupolsky and Pokrovsky districts of Donetsk region and eight such communities of Severodonetsk and Schastiansky districts of Luhansk region, "the message says.

At the same time, the Commission took note of the conclusion of the Luhansk Regional State Administration that on the territory of the Novoaydarskaya rural community of Schastiansky district of Luhansk region," the commission said in the statement.

The commission took note of the conclusion of Luhansk Regional State Administration that on the territory of the Novoaydarsk rural community of Schastiansky district of Luhansk region, in some of the polling stations, in particular, No.440265, No.440266, No.440271, No.440272, No. 440277, it is impossible to organize the preparation and conduct of local elections.

At the same time, the commission said that those agencies that provided the relevant information are responsible for determining the territories," the CEC said.