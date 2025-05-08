Interfax-Ukraine
12:42 08.05.2025

Great Britain, France preparing for any possibility of ceasefire to help Ukraine seize this opportunity, consolidate it – Radakin

The UK and France are prepared for any ceasefire opportunity to help Ukraine seize this opportunity, to consolidate and build on it, said UK Chief of Defence Staff General Anthony David Radakin.

"The UK will continue to support Ukraine. Will support Ukraine in its current struggle. The UK and France are also prepared for any ceasefire opportunity to help Ukraine seize this opportunity, to consolidate and build on it, and to help Ukraine gain confidence that it will lead to peace, prosperity and the sustainable preservation of these invaluable freedoms," he said in a video address to the 17th Annual Kyiv Security Forum, entitled "UA: Uniting Again to Defeat the World's Aggressor," organised by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk Open Ukraine Foundation.

According to Radakin, this, in turn, requires long-term, ongoing support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian Armed Forces, so that this confidence can be maintained in the future and so that Ukrainians know that they can deter and repel the aggressor.

He emphasized that the struggle waged by the Ukrainian people "is the embodiment of the same moral and intellectual strength and clarity that we all sincerely admire." Radakin added that "this struggle is generating a broad discussion throughout Europe, and also in the world, but primarily in Europe, about the fact that we must protect, cherish and defend those freedoms that were won 80 years ago."

"This is not something from the past. This is our reality. And it is Ukraine that is on the front lines today, demonstrating to everyone why it is so important to protect these freedoms, what happens when these freedoms are attacked, and what it means to defend them," he added.

Tags: #ksf #radakin #ksf2025

