Zelensky: ceasefire observed, military morale high

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky says that Ukraine fully respects the ceasefire regime in Donbas, and the morale of the military is at a high level.

"For the second day we go to look at the state of our military along the entire contact line. We drove more than 100 kilometers. We ate with the guys, spent the night. To understand, get to know how everything is controlled. Indeed, the ceasefire regime is observed, morale, everything on our part is under control," he said at a briefing on Friday in Maryinka.

Zelensky pointed out that the Ukrainian military are real heroes and Ukrainians can feel safe, and the state must do everything to save the lives of servicemen.