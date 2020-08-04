It is not necessary to demonize submission regarding constitutionality of anti-corruption court – High Anti-Corruption Court's head

Head of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine Olena Tanasevych believes that the submission to the Constitutional Court of Ukraine regarding the constitutionality of the High Anti-Corruption Court should not be demonized and regarded as pressure on the court, but that the competence of the Constitutional Court should be relied upon.

In an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, commenting on the submission of a number of MPs to the Constitutional Court regarding the constitutionality of Ukraine's law on the High Anti-Corruption Court, Tanasevych said that the court's website does not yet contain information about the opening of proceedings in the case.

"In my opinion, this constitutional submission should not be demonized and evaluated as pressure on the court's work. On the contrary, if there are doubts in society about the 'constitutionality' of any public authority, then they should be removed by the competent authority as soon as possible," she said.

Answering the question whether this is evidence that someone is hindered by the work of High Anti-Corruption Court or the consideration of specific cases by the court, Tanasevych said that she did not know the true motives for filing the submission.

She also did not talk about the possible development of the situation with the High Anti-Corruption Court and anti-corruption agencies in general if the High Anti-Corruption Court was recognized as unconstitutional.

"Taking into account that the arguments presented in the constitutional submission are still the subject of research by the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, I will refrain from any public value judgments on this matter. It is worth waiting a little and relying on the professionalism of the constitutional jurisdiction agency to resolve this issue," Tanasevych said.