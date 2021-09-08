HACC staff manned, there is no outflow of judges – HACC head

The staff of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) is manned, there is no mass outflow of personnel, head of the HACC Olena Tanasevych said.

"To date, there are 17 vacant positions in the first instance (one position of an assistant judge, 16 positions of civil servants and one position of an employee) 15 positions in the Appeals Chamber (two positions of an assistant judge, 12 positions of civil servants and one position of an employee), that is, the staff of the HACC is manned and fully fulfills the functions assigned to it," Tanasevych said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

At the same time, she assured that "there is no massive outflow of personnel."