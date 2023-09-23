Facts

16:04 23.09.2023

Justice Ministry files lawsuit with High Anti-Corruption Court on nationalization of Rostvertol assets

On September 19, the Ministry of Justice filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court against Rostov Helicopter Production Complex PJSC Rostvertol for the recovery of its Ukrainian assets for state income.

The claim was filed with the participation of third parties who did not make independent claims: JSC Russian Helicopters, the Russian state corporation Rostec - on the side of the defendant and the state enterprise Lviv State Plant LORTA - on the side of the plaintiff.

According to the Ministry of Justice, Rostvertol is an enterprise in the Russian Federation that carries out a full cycle of production of modern helicopter equipment, develops and produces military equipment, in particular, combat helicopters, modernized helicopters such as Mi-24, Mi-35, Mi-28, used by the occupying country during the full-scale invasion.

At the same time, the release does not contain a list of assets that can be nationalized.

According to the database of court decisions, the matter concerns certain assets manufactured under a contract dated 2011 between LORTA and Rostvertol.

On September 20, the High Anti-Corruption Court accepted the claim for consideration and scheduled a court hearing for September 27.

