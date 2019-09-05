Facts

11:30 05.09.2019

Zelensky promises to do best to allow HACC to focus on most headline-grabbing corruption cases

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the occasion of the start of work of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has said that all required decisions will be made that HACC focuses only on high-profile corruption cases.

"I understand that now there is a problem that we have not yet managed to solve. This is a matter with jurisdiction. Previously, some people, we will not recall the names, tried at the legislative level so that your work could be blocked, filling up [the court] with thousands of small cases," he said on Thursday at a briefing on the occasion of the start of work of the HACC.

Zelensky said that he and the Verkhovna Rada would do everything necessary so that the HACC immediately began to hear the most high-profile cases.

"I know that you expect that there will be more than 200 high-profile cases of theft, embezzlement by corrupt officials – high-ranking officials, and we will help you to freely hear these cases, and these people will be punished," he said.

Zelensky said that the task of the HACC is not only the return of the stolen money by high-ranking corrupt officials to the Ukrainian people, but, above all, the "return of faith that there really is justice in Ukraine" and that "the state, society, investors be protected."

"We said during the election campaign that we want not only to fight corruption, but overcome it. I consider it very symbolic that the High Anti-Corruption Court is located on Peremohy Avenue. I wish victory to all of us, Ukrainians!" the president said.

Tags: #anti_corruption_court #hacc #zelensky
Завантаження...
Interfax-Ukraine
instaforex
Завантаження...
