10:51 04.08.2020

If someone gives recommendations, instructions to HACC, we to declare this publicly – court's head

Head of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine Olena Tanasevych assures that neither the judges nor her personally are influenced or pressured, and if instructions and recommendations are received, the court will declare this publicly.

In an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, answering the question of whether the High Anti-Corruption Court's judges feel pressure or attempts to influence from the Ukraine's Special Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) or the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), Tanasevych said that from the NABU head "now and then, letters are received with proposals on the organization of the work of the court."

"From the same applicant, there was one appeal with information regarding signs of a disciplinary offense in the actions of a staff member, as well as two disciplinary complaints to the Supreme Council of Justice against the actions of HACC judges," the head of the court said.

Tanesevych also said that this is all "working moments, which are resolved in a manner prescribed by law, therefore there are no grounds to regard them as pressure or attempts to influence."

According to her, the Supreme Council of Justice received three reports of interference in the activities from HACC judges none of them concern the employees of the SAPO or NABU.

"As for other government agencies [their possible influence on the court], it should be stated that there is no interference in the administration of justice or any special attitude towards the High Anti-Corruption Court," Tanasevych said.

Answering the question of whether someone personally gives her recommendations or instructions to help make this or that decision, the head of the court said: "No, this does not exist and should not be. However, life is very unpredictable, therefore, as soon as something happens, anything similar to an instruction or recommendation we will immediately declare it publicly, which will lead to an immediate appeal to the Supreme Council of Justice with a relevant statement."

