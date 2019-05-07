Judge Tanasevych elected head of HACC by secret voting

On Tuesday, a meeting of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) has elected Head of the newly created court, the judge of the first instance, Olena Tanasevych.

Tanasevych was elected by secret ballot and received 23 votes of judges. This is approved by the protocol and the decision of the meeting of judges on the election of the head of the HACC, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

The second candidate, Judge Olha Salandiak, was supported by 10 judges.