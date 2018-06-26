Facts

Poroshenko signs law on creation of High Anti-Corruption Court

 President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko on June 26 signed the law on the creation of the High Anti-Corruption Court previously adopted by the Verkhovna Rada.

"I decided that we must sign the law on the launch of the Anti-Corruption Court today. The law that was voted for extremely shortly at first reading and as a whole," Poroshenko said during a meeting with the graduates of the Kyiv Institute of International Relations in Kyiv.

He said he would like the graduates of the Kyiv Institute of International Relations to nominate themselves for the positions of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

"I would be very happy to see the graduates of the institute among the candidates for judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court. The level of training, I declare, is sufficient, and the legislator wrote "the existence of international experience," and who else but the graduates of the institute have international experience?" Poroshenko said.

The Verkhovna Rada approved presidential bill No.8497 on the creation of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine on June 21.

This law is technical and necessary to start the activities of the High Anti-Corruption Court by fulfilling the requirements of the Constitution of Ukraine, the law on the High Anti-Corruption Court and the law on judiciary and the status of judges.

