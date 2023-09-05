Facts

14:45 05.09.2023

High Anti-Corruption Court reduces bail as alternative to arrest for ex-head of Supreme Court Kniazev

The High Anti-Corruption Court has reduced the amount of bail from UAH 75 million to UAH 55 million as an alternative to the detention of ex-Chairman of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev convicted of bribery.

"The petition of the defender of the suspect ... to change the preventive measure is partially satisfied. To reduce the amount of bail determined for the suspect ... by the ruling of the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court of July 11, 2023 as an alternative measure from UAH 75 million to UAH 55 million. Deny the other part of the petition," says the operative part of the court ruling of August 31, 2023, published in the unified court rulings register.

On July 20, 2023, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court agreed with the arguments of the SAPO prosecutor and refused to satisfy the appeal of the defense against the decision of the court of July 11, 2023, which extended the term of the preventive measure for Kniazev in the form of detention with the possibility of making a bail in the amount of UAH 75 million.

On May 16, the SAPO head notified of suspicion Chairman of the Supreme Court Kniazev and lawyer Oleh Horetsky, exposed for receiving $2.7 million in improper benefits. The actions of these persons are qualified under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The High Anti-Corruption Court arrested until July 14, 2023 ex-head of the Supreme Court Kniazev, convicted of bribery, with an alternative bail of more than UAH 107 million.

On May 31, the High Anti-Corruption Court's Chamber of Appeal upheld the preventive measure for Kniazev in the form of detention, but reduced the amount of alternative bail from UAH 107.3 million to UAH 75 million.

On July 11, the court extended the preventive measure until September 8, 2023.

Tags: #anti_corruption_court

