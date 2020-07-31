Facts

12:16 31.07.2020

Iran joins negotiations to establish circumstances of Ukrainian plane crash – Kuleba

Iran has joined the negotiation process to establish all the circumstances under which the plane of Ukraine International Airlines was shot down on January 8, to bring all those responsible to justice and to pay all the necessary compensations, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Three main results of yesterday's talks can be identified. Result number one is that Iran has joined the negotiation process to establish all the circumstances of the tragedy, bring all the perpetrators to justice and pay all necessary compensation. The process has begun," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Friday.

The second result, according to the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, is that Iran has agreed to fulfill all its obligations under international conventions in the field of aviation, to which it is a party. The minister noted that he hopes that the Iranian side will adhere to these positions throughout all rounds of negotiations.

"The third result: we have agreed with the Iranian side on how to structure the further negotiation process. It will take place at several levels. Investigators, technical experts, lawyers will speak in order to determine as much as possible all the circumstances and all the legal and technical nuances of this situation, and on the basis of this information it will be possible to calculate the amount of compensation," explained Kuleba.

Kuleba added that the talks ended late Thursday night and lasted 11 hours.

"In general, they were held in a constructive spirit. We note the disposition to solve the problems with which the Iranian delegation arrived. There is an agreement and understanding that the most transparent and unbiased technical investigation by Iran is necessary. Yesterday, delegations read through the entire spectrum of issues and discussed everything in detail as much as possible," he said.

He also stressed that Ukraine is committed to constructive interaction with the Iranian side, if it has the same attitude. "If we see that the process is going in the wrong direction, is artificially delayed, we are ready for alternative scenarios. I assure you that we will make every effort and we are ready to ensure justice and compensation for all losses and compensation in any way. But above all, the negotiations with Iran is a priority for us," Kuleba explained.

Also, according to Kuleba, on Friday he met with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran, who leads the Iranian negotiating delegation, and they agreed to negotiate in such a way as to achieve a result that will satisfy all parties and establish justice.

As reported, Ukraine International Airlines' Boeing 737-800 passenger plane on flight PS752 from Tehran to Kyiv crashed near Tehran minutes after takeoff on January 8, killing all 167 passengers on board the plane.

The commander of Aerospace Force of the IRGC Brigadier-General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh admitted full responsibility for the tragic air disaster.

Tags: #kuleba #crash #iran #uia
