14:10 25.07.2020

Zelensky awards lifetime maintenance grants to victims of persecution for their human rights activities, WWII participants

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed decrees on the appointment of life-long state personal maintenance grants to citizens of Ukraine who were persecuted for their human rights activities, as well as participants in hostilities during the Second World War of 1939-1945, the press service of the President's Office reported.

Both decrees No. 291 and No. 292 were published on the website of the President's Office.

It is noted that the decrees come into force from the day of their publication.

