Iran sends black box of Ukrainian passenger jet shot down in Jan by its forces for reading

Iran has sent the black box of the Ukrainian passenger jet that its armed forces mistakenly shot down in January to France for reading, the Associated press agency said Saturday.

Mohsen Baharvand, an aide to Iran's foreign minister, said that the downed jet's "black box" was transported to Paris on Friday, accompanied by Iranian civil aviation and judicial officials.

Baharvand also said the black box will be read in Paris on Monday.

Earlier, the French Bureau for the Investigation and Analysis of the Safety of Civil Aviation reported that the technical work to decrypt the records from the black box will begin on July 20.

As reported, Ukraine International Airlines' Boeing 737-800 passenger plane on flight PS752 from Tehran to Kyiv crashed near Tehran minutes after takeoff on January 8, killing all 167 passengers on board the plane.

The commander of Aerospace Force of the IRGC Brigadier-General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh admitted full responsibility for the tragic air disaster.