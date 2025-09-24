Iran hopes for Ukraine-Russia fair and lasting deal – рresident

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran "has never sought and will never seek to create a nuclear bomb," and also expressed hope for a "fair deal" between Ukraine and Russia.

"Iran also hopes that efforts aimed at ending the war in Ukraine can lead to a fair and lasting deal between Russia and Ukraine and bring relief to the human suffering caused by this crisis," he said during his speech at the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.

In addition, in his address, Pezeshkian assured that Iran "has never sought and will never seek to create a nuclear bomb."

"I declare once more before this assembly that Iran has never sought and will never seek to build a nuclear bomb. We do not seek nuclear weapons. This is our belief, based on the edict issued by the Supreme Leader and religious authorities. Therefore, we have never sought weapons of mass destruction and we will never seek them," he said, according to a UN translation.