09:56 08.07.2020

Some 27 people, incl. 17 children, hospitalized amid wildfires in Luhansk region, one person dies in hospital – ombudsperson's office

Twenty-eight people, including 17 children, have been hospitalized as a result of wildfires in Luhansk region, on person died, according to the Office of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

"A man born in 1962, who was hospitalized in serious condition with thermal injuries to the intensive care unit, died today at 03:00. No new patients were taken to the local hospital last night. There are 27 people, including 17 children, at the local hospital," the ombudsperson's office said on its Telegram channel.

Doctors say that the condition of the other patients is stable.

Tags: #luhansk_region #fires
Interfax-Ukraine
