Residents of two towns being evacuated, one person killed, four hospitalized amid wildfire in Luhansk region

Rescuers are fighting a wildfire on the area of around 85 hectares in Luhansk region, one person died and four injured as a result of the disaster.

"Gusting wind in the afternoon caused several new wildfire outbreaks which spread through the forest towards the residential area in the towns of Vovche and Smolianynove, Novoaidarsky district. Residents of these towns are being evacuated," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Luhansk region said.

As of 17:00, one person died and four were hospitalized as a result of the wildfire.

A total of 361 people and 85 units of equipment, including 310 employees and 66 units of equipment of the State Emergency Service, are involved in the firefighting operations. The service will send additional 37 water trucks and 220 people from Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions.

The firefighting operations are also in progress near the village of Kapitanove in Novoaidarsky district in the territory of the Kapitanivske Forestry on the area of around 40 hectares. Sixty-three people and 16 units of equipment, including 48 employees and 12 units of equipment of the State Emergency Service, are involved in the operations there.