Facts

09:53 07.07.2020

Ukrainian deputy PM allows for possibility of Normandy-format meeting in Berlin in Aug


Ukrainian deputy PM allows for possibility of Normandy-format meeting in Berlin in Aug

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and first deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Oleksiy Reznikov has allowed for the possibility of a Normandy-format summit of Ukraine, Germany, France, and Russia in Berlin in August on condition that the sides meet each other halfway and fulfill the agreements reached at the Paris summit in December 2019.

"In fact, the next meeting of the political leaders of the four countries of the Normandy format should be held in Berlin after it becomes clear that the Paris [agreements reached in December 2019] have been fulfilled. I am sure it will be possible to hold this meeting in August. On condition that we are really meeting each other halfway," Reznikov said in the Svoboda Slova (Freedom of Speech) talk show aired by the television channel ICTV on Monday evening.

Tags: #normandy_format #tcg
