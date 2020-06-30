Facts

15:17 30.06.2020

Stefanyshyna announces start of dialogue on EU-Ukraine Association Agreement's renewal at end of July

2 min read
Stefanyshyna announces start of dialogue on EU-Ukraine Association Agreement's renewal at end of July

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanyshyna announced plans to start an open dialogue on renewal of the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement at the end of July 2020.

"It is obvious that the demand for the development of Ukrainian export potential in the direction of the EU is increasing and is no longer within the framework of the trade conditions, which the Agreement contents. In particular, this is confirmed by the quick use of quotas for certain products, the need to remove technical barriers to trade, on customs liberalization and on the signing of the ACAA agreement [the Agreement on Conformity Assessment and Acceptance of Industrial Products]regarding sanitary and phytosanitary certification. All these trade barriers need to be removed. Therefore, the issue of the renewal of the agreement's trade part is obviously urgent," Stefanyshyna said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The deputy prime minister said that at the moment the framework of the concept of renewing the Association Agreement has been formed, proposals are being collected, and then the authorities will publicly turn to business and civil society to hear their request.

"Obviously, we will talk about increasing quotas, on some issues we can talk about canceling quotas and switching to liberalization of the customs rate, its reduction to zero. Now I do not want to talk about specific positions, because it will be unfair and wrong, given that at the moment these are rather disproportionate desires. There are obvious moments somewhere when quotas are reduced very quickly, namely, honey, tomatoes, and there are new offers from the business somewhere, but this does not mean that this will be a priority. We plan to start the open dialogue on this issue at the end of July," Stefanyshyna said.

Tags: #eu #stefanyshyna #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:24 30.06.2020
Aid from Italy to help flood victims arrives in Ukraine

Aid from Italy to help flood victims arrives in Ukraine

16:52 30.06.2020
Kyiv awaiting Paris's reaction to visit by France's European Parliament members to Crimea

Kyiv awaiting Paris's reaction to visit by France's European Parliament members to Crimea

16:25 30.06.2020
IKEA starts audit of wood suppliers in Ukraine

IKEA starts audit of wood suppliers in Ukraine

16:12 30.06.2020
Universal mechanism for blocking draft bills contradicting Association Agreement with EU will not be effective – Deputy PM Stefanyshyna

Universal mechanism for blocking draft bills contradicting Association Agreement with EU will not be effective – Deputy PM Stefanyshyna

14:36 30.06.2020
Signing agreements under 'industrial visa-free travel' may not be in 2021 – Dpty PM Stefanyshyna

Signing agreements under 'industrial visa-free travel' may not be in 2021 – Dpty PM Stefanyshyna

14:26 30.06.2020
Ukraine planning to offer 12-year dollar eurobonds, buy back 2021, 2022 issues – source

Ukraine planning to offer 12-year dollar eurobonds, buy back 2021, 2022 issues – source

12:58 30.06.2020
Germany to allocate additional EUR 2 mln for assistance to newborns, children, mothers in conflict-affected Donbas

Germany to allocate additional EUR 2 mln for assistance to newborns, children, mothers in conflict-affected Donbas

12:16 30.06.2020
Last stage remains in arbitration process with EU on dispute over Ukrainian round timber exports – Deputy PM Stefanyshyna

Last stage remains in arbitration process with EU on dispute over Ukrainian round timber exports – Deputy PM Stefanyshyna

12:11 30.06.2020
Ukraine will be able to get sixth macro-financial assistance from EU, if necessary – Stefanyshyna

Ukraine will be able to get sixth macro-financial assistance from EU, if necessary – Stefanyshyna

11:20 30.06.2020
Ukraine is trying to join EU Strategy for COVID-19 vaccines – Dpty PM Stefanyshyna

Ukraine is trying to join EU Strategy for COVID-19 vaccines – Dpty PM Stefanyshyna

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia illegally occupied Crimea, Ukraine won't ask compensation for its annexation – Kuleba

Aid from Italy to help flood victims arrives in Ukraine

Kyiv awaiting Paris's reaction to visit by France's European Parliament members to Crimea

Germany to allocate additional EUR 2 mln for assistance to newborns, children, mothers in conflict-affected Donbas

Ukraine is trying to join EU Strategy for COVID-19 vaccines – Dpty PM Stefanyshyna

LATEST

Russia illegally occupied Crimea, Ukraine won't ask compensation for its annexation – Kuleba

Zelensky: Diplomats should become ambassadors for Ukrainian goods export to world markets

Zelensky calls on intl partners of Ukraine to help restore flood affected areas

Deployment of NATO bases in Ukraine can be discussed only after it becomes full member - deputy FM

U.S. to provide Ukraine with $100,000 for fight against flooding in western regions – embassy

Zelensky's approval rating drops from 47% to 38% over past month – poll

HACC rules to detain Balon for 60 days with UAH 10 mln bail alternative

EU Council endorses renewal of anti-Russian economic sanctions

Moldova may lift some coronavirus-related restrictions on July 15

Organization of voting by Russia on amendments to Russia's Constitution on occupied territory of Ukraine to have political and legal consequences – Deputy FM

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD