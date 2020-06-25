Facts

10:45 25.06.2020

Heavy weather conditions destroy more than 100 km of roads, 64 bridges in western Ukraine

Heavy precipitation on June 22-24 caused serious flooding in Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Lviv, Zakarpattia and Ternopil regions, the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has said.

"Three people were killed [as a result of the flooding] in the territory of [Ivano-Frankivsk] region," it said.

As many as 285 towns and villages, 9,994 houses, nine social and household infrastructure facilities, 13,390 household plots were affected by flooding.

In addition, 117 kilometers of roads (116 kilometers in Ivano-Frankivsk regions and 1 kilometer in Chernivtsi region) and 64 bridges were destroyed in Ivano-Frankivsk region. Some 500 kilometers of roads and 135 bridges (487 kilometers of roads and 118 bridges in Ivano-Frankivsk region, 2 kilometers of roads in Lviv region, 12 kilometers of roads and 17 bridges in Chernivtsi region) and 280 meters of dams in Chernivtsi region were damaged.

As many as 1,643 people and 469 units of equipment, including 656 employees, 123 units of equipment and two helicopters of the State Emergency Service, are involved in the operations to clean up the aftermath of the natural disaster.

