Facts

11:18 23.06.2020

Poroshenko calls on authorities to act decisively against pro-Russia diversions

2 min read
Poroshenko calls on authorities to act decisively against pro-Russia diversions

Exposing well-known screenwriters of yet another information attack against Ukraine and strategic partnership with the United States is the responsibility of the current Ukrainian government, said the fifth president of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity Party Petro Poroshenko.

"Russia is shelling Ukraine not only on the contact line. It is also shooting at us from a variety of information weapons as part of a large-scale hybrid war. Today, the Kremlin's 'fifth column' fired another shot to undermine the Ukrainian-American strategic partnership that underlies an international coalition in support of Ukraine. The Kremlin interferes in American elections and draws its agents in Ukraine. Another goal of another fabrication from conversations of Ukrainian and American officials is to make the Ukrainian issue toxic to Washington and destroy bipartisan support for Ukraine by the United States," Poroshenko said on Facebook on Monday.

The politician recalled that based on U.S. support, direct deliveries of American defense weapons were organized, in particular, Javelin missiles, Island class patrol boats, joint military exercises were held, gas independence from Russia was obtained, and financial and credit support was received to address social and defense issues.

"The success of the partnership with the United States for Ukraine has been and remains a matter of life and death. I won't discover America if I say that without the support of such a superpower as the United States, Ukraine would not be able to withstand an unequal struggle against Russian aggression. This is a common geopolitical truth. It is obvious for the Kremlin. I hope that the Ukrainian authorities also understand this truth," Poroshenko said.

He noted that the next so-called "plums" deserve one reaction - bringing to account the representatives of the "fifth column" who appeared in this special operation.

A graduate of the KGB Higher School named after (Felix) Dzerzhinsky has spoken again. And the KGB officers, as you know, never retire. Such a mark is forever. Exposing well-known screenwriters to the next information attack against Ukraine and our strategic partnership with the United States is the responsibility of the current Ukrainian government," the politician said.

Poroshenko said he hopes Ukrainian authorities are finally aware of the need to decisively oppose the sabotage of pro-Russia forces in order to protect cooperation with the United States and prevent Ukraine from returning to Russian influence.

Tags: #poroshenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:18 23.06.2020
Zelensky: I don't do political persecution, Poroshenko just playing victim

Zelensky: I don't do political persecution, Poroshenko just playing victim

10:10 22.06.2020
PGO starts criminal proceedings on fact of surveillance of Poroshenko – MP

PGO starts criminal proceedings on fact of surveillance of Poroshenko – MP

16:41 18.06.2020
Court postpones consideration of motion for choosing measure of restraint to Poroshenko until July 1

Court postpones consideration of motion for choosing measure of restraint to Poroshenko until July 1

17:48 16.06.2020
PGO to demand in court on June 18 to arrest Poroshenko with alternative of UAH 10 mln bail – lawyer Novikov

PGO to demand in court on June 18 to arrest Poroshenko with alternative of UAH 10 mln bail – lawyer Novikov

16:24 13.06.2020
EP warns against political persecution of Poroshenko

EP warns against political persecution of Poroshenko

11:18 11.06.2020
Zelensky about talk with Poroshenko: He offered some kind of assistance to country, but I don't believe him, impossible to agree with him

Zelensky about talk with Poroshenko: He offered some kind of assistance to country, but I don't believe him, impossible to agree with him

16:13 10.06.2020
Petition being prepared to detain Poroshenko – PGO

Petition being prepared to detain Poroshenko – PGO

13:24 10.06.2020
Poroshenko is suspected of impelling SVR head to exceed his authority – PGO

Poroshenko is suspected of impelling SVR head to exceed his authority – PGO

10:03 10.06.2020
Poroshenko's party says collected over 70 signatures of MPs for Shmyhal's government dismissal

Poroshenko's party says collected over 70 signatures of MPs for Shmyhal's government dismissal

18:00 04.06.2020
Court orders Poroshenko's compulsory appearance at SBI for questioning on June 10

Court orders Poroshenko's compulsory appearance at SBI for questioning on June 10

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU, WHO deliver million units of protective equipment as part of COVID-19 support to Ukraine

Cabinet suspends Bozhok from fulfilling duties of deputy FM

Rescuers find body of fifth dead under rubble of building's explosion

Zelensky hoping for Normandy quartet summit in near future

Ukraine records 833 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, with 314 recoveries, 23 deaths – NSDC

LATEST

EU, WHO deliver million units of protective equipment as part of COVID-19 support to Ukraine

Lawsuit filed with Kyiv District Administrative Court regarding veracity of info about U.S. military biological laboratories

Today Zelensky not trusted by 50% of citizens - Balakireva on poll results

Cabinet suspends Bozhok from fulfilling duties of deputy FM

Rescuers find body of fifth dead under rubble of building's explosion

Zelensky hoping for Normandy quartet summit in near future

Ukraine records 833 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, with 314 recoveries, 23 deaths – NSDC

Zelensky wouldn't visit Moscow to attend Victory Parade even if invited

Zelensky wouldn't visit Moscow to attend Victory Parade even if invited

Commission on environmental safety permits to hold external independent assessment from June 25 to July 17

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD