Exposing well-known screenwriters of yet another information attack against Ukraine and strategic partnership with the United States is the responsibility of the current Ukrainian government, said the fifth president of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity Party Petro Poroshenko.

"Russia is shelling Ukraine not only on the contact line. It is also shooting at us from a variety of information weapons as part of a large-scale hybrid war. Today, the Kremlin's 'fifth column' fired another shot to undermine the Ukrainian-American strategic partnership that underlies an international coalition in support of Ukraine. The Kremlin interferes in American elections and draws its agents in Ukraine. Another goal of another fabrication from conversations of Ukrainian and American officials is to make the Ukrainian issue toxic to Washington and destroy bipartisan support for Ukraine by the United States," Poroshenko said on Facebook on Monday.

The politician recalled that based on U.S. support, direct deliveries of American defense weapons were organized, in particular, Javelin missiles, Island class patrol boats, joint military exercises were held, gas independence from Russia was obtained, and financial and credit support was received to address social and defense issues.

"The success of the partnership with the United States for Ukraine has been and remains a matter of life and death. I won't discover America if I say that without the support of such a superpower as the United States, Ukraine would not be able to withstand an unequal struggle against Russian aggression. This is a common geopolitical truth. It is obvious for the Kremlin. I hope that the Ukrainian authorities also understand this truth," Poroshenko said.

He noted that the next so-called "plums" deserve one reaction - bringing to account the representatives of the "fifth column" who appeared in this special operation.

A graduate of the KGB Higher School named after (Felix) Dzerzhinsky has spoken again. And the KGB officers, as you know, never retire. Such a mark is forever. Exposing well-known screenwriters to the next information attack against Ukraine and our strategic partnership with the United States is the responsibility of the current Ukrainian government," the politician said.

Poroshenko said he hopes Ukrainian authorities are finally aware of the need to decisively oppose the sabotage of pro-Russia forces in order to protect cooperation with the United States and prevent Ukraine from returning to Russian influence.