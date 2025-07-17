Poroshenko assesses statements of Svyrydenko and Pronin regarding grounds for imposing sanctions against him as evidence of their falsifications

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/

MP, leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko, believes that the statement by Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko that the sanctions were imposed on the basis of a decision by an interdepartmental working group and data from the State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine (Gosfinmonitoring) is evidence of falsification of sanctions against him.

As reported on the website of the political force on Thursday, Poroshenko came to this conclusion because earlier the head of the State Financial Monitoring Service, Pylyp Pronin, stated at a meeting of the parliamentary temporary investigative commission on June 25 that he did not transfer data on the leader of European Solidarity to the Ministry of Economy, which was previously headed by Svyrydenko, because this would violate the law.

"This is evidence of falsification, illegality of sanctions. This is a fundamental contradiction when Pronin says: ‘I did not direct anything,’ and Svyrydenko says: ‘Everything was directed by Pronin.’ I want to say that as of today, in 2025, neither the Ministry of Economy, nor, especially, without legal authority, the Financial Monitoring Service, nor the Cabinet of Ministers have ever initiated sanctions except for the decree, where my name is indicated since all the times it was the Security Service of Ukraine that initiated them, but in the request of the Security Service of Ukraine, there is no name of Poroshenko," the politician noted after the Supreme Court hearing on his claim on the illegality of sanctions.

Lawyer Ihor Holovan reported that, in accordance with the Code of Administrative Procedure, it is the government representatives who must prove the legality of their actions and provide all the grounds for imposing sanctions against Poroshenko, but they have not done so yet.

He said that the central authorities, including the President of Ukraine, do not have electronic offices, so all case materials are sent to them by mail, which they simply do not pick up from the department.

Representatives of 11 diplomatic institutions, journalists from Ukrainian and foreign media, public activists, and deputies attended the court hearing. The next court hearing will take place at 11:00 on July 23.

As reported, on February 13, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of February 12, 2025 "On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)". According to the appendix to the document, sanctions were imposed against five individuals: Poroshenko, Ihor Kolomoisky, former owner of Finance and Credit Bank Kostiantyn Zhevaho, former co-owner of PrivatBank Hennadiy Boholiubov and former MP Viktor Medvedchuk.

Poroshenko appealed the sanctions in the Supreme Court. On April 17, the court began considering the claim in the presence of Ukrainian MPs, as well as diplomats from the European Union mission, representatives of the embassies of Germany, Poland, Austria, Sweden, Lithuania, and Denmark. Poroshenko's representatives note that the sanctions were imposed illegally as a citizen of Ukraine who is in the country, while only Russia considers him a "terrorist". Consequently, there are no grounds for sanctions under the law.

On June 19, Poroshenko said that Zelenskyy's decree on imposing sanctions against him should be cancelled, since the deadline for providing documents on the grounds for such sanctions had been exceeded. "Today, the court has been considering these illegal sanctions for five months. I would like to emphasize separately that the law gives the subjects of authority - and this is the President of Ukraine, the Cabinet of Ministers as the initiators - 15 days to comprehensively provide all and any grounds that would allow the subject of authority to apply sanctions," the politician said.

Poroshenko believes that if there are no legal grounds for imposing sanctions against him, then the grounds are only political.

On June 20, Poroshenko's lawyers presented the Supreme Court with materials on the falsification of documents, on the basis of which the National Security and Defense Council's decision to impose illegal sanctions against him was made. According to him, the documents were received by the NSDC Secretariat on February 13, and the decision to impose sanctions against him was made on February 12. Poroshenko also stated that the State Financial Monitoring Service refused the request to provide a motion to the Supreme Court and also links it to the personal position of the head of the agency, Pylyp Pronin.