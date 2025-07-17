Svyrydenko: Implementation of sanctions policy is effective tool of state management

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/yulia.svyrydenko/

Implementation of sanctions policy is an effective tool of state management, implementation of state tasks, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

"Implementation of sanctions policy is an effective tool of state administration, implementation of state tasks. In fact, all processes that take place in the government are carried out in accordance with the law on sanctions policy, in accordance with those deregulations. We have an interdepartmental working group on sanctions policy, which also determines the expediency of imposing certain sanctions on the government in accordance with the submission of the State Security Service of Ukraine or other authorities," Svyrydenko said in the Verkhovna Rada before her appointment to the post of Prime Minister, commenting on the question of sanctions against the leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko, according to the transcript of the meeting.

Regarding the sanctions against Poroshenko, she said the government had a report from the head of financial monitoring and the results of the meeting, and a decision was made to submit this issue for consideration by members of the government, and after discussion by members of the government, this issue was put to a vote.