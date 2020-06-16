Facts

18:34 16.06.2020

SBU blocks operation of bot farms network headed from Russia in Kyiv, some regions

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have blocked the inter-regional network of bot farms in Kyiv and a number of regions, which were led from the Russian Federation, the SBU press center reports.

"Organizers of the bot farm used not only social media accounts and emails, but also electronic wallets with fake personal data. Bot farm workers were provided with all the necessary telecommunication equipment and software," it said.

So, intelligence services operatives found that for registering accounts, the lawbreakers used Ukrainian, Russian and European SIM cards of mobile operators. At the same time, it is noted that in Europe it is mainly impossible to obtain cards without identifying citizens, and in the Russian Federation it is also impossible without the assistance of special services.

"Fulfilling the order to escalate the conflict in eastern Ukraine, the organizers of bot farms carried out 'a series of fibs,' contributed to the spread of negative sentiments and discredited Ukrainian authorities both inside the country and abroad," the service added.

In total, in the framework of criminal proceedings, searches were simultaneously conducted at 12 places where the equipment was located. Evidence of involvement of specific individuals in illegal activities was seized, including more than 40,000 SIM-cards of mobile operators.

The pretrial investigation is ongoing.

