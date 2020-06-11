Facts

17:30 11.06.2020

U.S. Congress allocates $250 mln to assist Ukraine in defense

1 min read
The U.S. Congress has approved a package of assistance to Ukraine in the field of security for the 2020 fiscal year in the amount of $250 million, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported.

The current aid security package envisages the provision of various monitoring tools, counter-battery control, vehicles, medical equipment, cyber security systems and counteraction to Russian propaganda, and the like to our state. An important place plays the support of the Ukrainian Navy, which should contribute to the establishment of stability and security in the Azov-Black Sea region, the document reads.

