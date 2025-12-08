Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:43 08.12.2025

USA positive about Ukraine's desire to vote on security guarantees in Congress – Zelenskyy

USA positive about Ukraine's desire to vote on security guarantees in Congress – Zelenskyy

The strongest security guarantees Ukraine can receive from the United States if they are voted on in Congress, the United States is so far positive about this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"The strongest security guarantees that we can receive are from the United States. Of course, if they are not the Budapest Memorandum, not empty promises, but are legally binding – voted on in the U.S. Congress, that's what we're talking about, they are so far positive about such a move," Zelenskyy said, answering journalists' questions on WhatsApp on Monday.

According to the president, European security guarantees "are basically ready."

"You've seen the content of this, I'll emphasize it again – the main thing is what the partners will be ready for in the event of repeated Russian aggression. So far, I haven't received an answer to this," he said.

