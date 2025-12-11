Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:25 11.12.2025

USA approves nearly trillion-dollar defense budget for 2026, Ukraine gets $800 million - media

1 min read
The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the nearly trillion-dollar National Defense Authorization Act for 2026 (NDAA), which, among other things, provides $800 million to support Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, Reuters reports.

In the block dedicated to Europe, the NDAA provides for the allocation of $800 million to Ukraine — $400 million over the next two years — for the production of weapons by American companies for the Ukrainian army.

"Lawmakers have included a number of provisions in the NDAA that strengthen European security. The bill provides $800 million for Ukraine — $400 million for each of the next two years — under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which pays American companies to produce weapons for the Ukrainian army," the report says.

The document also contains funding for the Baltic Security Initiative and allocates $175 million to support the defense of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. The law limits the Pentagon's ability to reduce the number of US troops in Europe below 76,000 and prohibits the commander of US European Command from relinquishing the title of Supreme Allied Commander of NATO.

