USA approves nearly trillion-dollar defense budget for 2026, Ukraine gets $800 million - media

"Lawmakers have included a number of provisions in the NDAA that strengthen European security. The bill provides $800 million for Ukraine — $400 million for each of the next two years — under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which pays American companies to produce weapons for the Ukrainian army," the report says.

The document also contains funding for the Baltic Security Initiative and allocates $175 million to support the defense of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. The law limits the Pentagon's ability to reduce the number of US troops in Europe below 76,000 and prohibits the commander of US European Command from relinquishing the title of Supreme Allied Commander of NATO.