20:47 08.12.2025

Zelenskyy: Draft peace plan reduced from 28 to 20 points, US mood is to find compromises, but none yet on territories

The plan to end the war has been reduced to 20 points, frankly non-pro-Ukrainian points have been removed from it, but no compromise has been found on the issue of territories yet, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"There were 28 points, now there are 20. We have leveled this direction and completely frankly non-pro-Ukrainian points have been removed. The Americans' mood, in principle, is for finding a compromise. Of course, there are complex issues related to the territory. A compromise has not yet been found there," Zelenskyy said, answering journalists' questions on WhatsApp on Monday.

