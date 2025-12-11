Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:39 11.12.2025

USA passes Europe proposals for returning Russian economy to world system – media

1 min read

The administration of US President Donald Trump has in recent weeks handed over to European partners a series of documents that outline a vision for the restoration of Ukraine and the return of Russia to the global economy, The Wall Street Journal reports.

"The US blueprint has been spelled out in appendices to current peace proposals that aren’t public but were described to The Wall Street Journal by U.S. and European officials. The documents detail plans for U.S. financial firms and other businesses to tap roughly $200 billion of frozen Russian assets for projects in Ukraine – including a massive new data center to be powered by a nuclear plant currently occupied by Russian troops," the report states.

Another appendix outlines the general US vision for "bringing the Russian economy back from the cold" by involving American companies in strategic sectors - from the extraction of rare earth metals to oil production in the Arctic, as well as supporting the supply of Russian energy to Europe and other countries.

Some European officials, according to the publication, were skeptical of the documents.

Tags: #trump #usa

MORE ABOUT

09:36 11.12.2025
Trump discusses Ukraine with European leaders

Trump discusses Ukraine with European leaders

09:25 11.12.2025
USA approves nearly trillion-dollar defense budget for 2026, Ukraine gets $800 million - media

USA approves nearly trillion-dollar defense budget for 2026, Ukraine gets $800 million - media

09:19 11.12.2025
Trump announces 'golden cards' for foreigners who want to live, work in USA

Trump announces 'golden cards' for foreigners who want to live, work in USA

09:54 10.12.2025
Trump is trying to weaken USA-Europe alliance – Pope Leo

Trump is trying to weaken USA-Europe alliance – Pope Leo

20:41 09.12.2025
Ukraine, USA discuss three documents to achieve peace – Stubb

Ukraine, USA discuss three documents to achieve peace – Stubb

15:22 09.12.2025
Trump claims he prevented World War III, criticizes Europe's role in ending Ukraine war

Trump claims he prevented World War III, criticizes Europe's role in ending Ukraine war

13:59 09.12.2025
Trump believes it's time to hold elections in Ukraine

Trump believes it's time to hold elections in Ukraine

12:41 09.12.2025
Trump: ‘Impotent’ Europeans can only fume as Trump rightly sidelines them from Ukraine deal

Trump: ‘Impotent’ Europeans can only fume as Trump rightly sidelines them from Ukraine deal

20:47 08.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Draft peace plan reduced from 28 to 20 points, US mood is to find compromises, but none yet on territories

Zelenskyy: Draft peace plan reduced from 28 to 20 points, US mood is to find compromises, but none yet on territories

20:43 08.12.2025
USA positive about Ukraine's desire to vote on security guarantees in Congress – Zelenskyy

USA positive about Ukraine's desire to vote on security guarantees in Congress – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy signs law on 2026 State Budget

Language Ombudsman on ban on Russian-language versions of websites: This is symptom of deep pain, but there’s no legal means to challenge it

Ukraine receives response from Hungary to legislative proposals regarding education of national minorities; work continues – Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Education

Zelenskyy instructs foreign intel agency to monitor cooperation between Moscow and Beijing more objectively

NABU detectives conduct searches in central office of State Tax Service, two of its regional departments

LATEST

Court to consider seizing UAH 3 mln in undeclared assets from AFU official

Russian attacks in Odesa region target energy facilities, residential buildings

Ukrainian railway development plan for 2026 includes state-funded passenger transport, Wi-Fi in sleeper trains – ministry

Russia attacks energy facilities in Kremenchuk region – official

SBU halts operation of Russian oil platform in Caspian Sea - source

Russian attacks on 17 settlements in Zaporizhia region injure 2, destroy houses and infrastructure - official

Belgian PM does not rule out legal action against EU over possible confiscation of Russian assets

Russian attacks kill 1, injure 2 in 4 Kharkiv region settlements – official

Zelenskyy signs law on 2026 State Budget

Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel summoned to Foreign Ministry after criticism of Netanyahu

AD
AD