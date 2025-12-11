USA passes Europe proposals for returning Russian economy to world system – media

The administration of US President Donald Trump has in recent weeks handed over to European partners a series of documents that outline a vision for the restoration of Ukraine and the return of Russia to the global economy, The Wall Street Journal reports.

"The US blueprint has been spelled out in appendices to current peace proposals that aren’t public but were described to The Wall Street Journal by U.S. and European officials. The documents detail plans for U.S. financial firms and other businesses to tap roughly $200 billion of frozen Russian assets for projects in Ukraine – including a massive new data center to be powered by a nuclear plant currently occupied by Russian troops," the report states.

Another appendix outlines the general US vision for "bringing the Russian economy back from the cold" by involving American companies in strategic sectors - from the extraction of rare earth metals to oil production in the Arctic, as well as supporting the supply of Russian energy to Europe and other countries.

Some European officials, according to the publication, were skeptical of the documents.