Facts

13:11 11.06.2020

Vakarchuk resigns as Member of Parliament

Vakarchuk resigns as Member of Parliament

Member of Parliament Sviatoslav Vakarchuk, who is a member of the political council of the Holos Party, said that he has registered in parliament a letter of resignation, but does not plan to end his political career.

"I have registered in the Verkhovna Rada a letter of resignation as Member of Parliament," he told a press briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

Vakarchuk noted that he does not plan to stop his political activities and work in the Holos Party, adding that he is planning to participate in an educational project soon.

Tags: #holos_party #parliament #vakarchuk
Interfax-Ukraine
