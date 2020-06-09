Facts

18:49 09.06.2020

Six people arrested in Iran in case of downed UIA plane

Six people arrested in Iran in case of downed UIA plane

Six persons have been arrested in Iran in the case of the crash of the Ukrainian International Airlines of Ukraine plane, which resulted in the deaths of 176 people, Iranian Judiciary's spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaeili said.

"The legal part of the Ukrainian airplane crash is on the Judiciary, namely the Judiciary Organization of the Armed Forces. Some orders were made immediately after the crash and a special branch of the military court was specified for the case," the Iranian governmental information agency quoted Esmaeili as saying.

He clarified this after the judicial authorities had informed the families of the victims, and so far the families have filed 70 complaints. The representative of the judiciary also said that six people had been arrested in this case, three of them were released on bail, and another three are still in custody.

As reported, the UIA Boeing 737-800 passenger plane on flight PS752 from Tehran to Kyiv crashed near Tehran minutes after takeoff on January 8, killing all 167 passengers on board the plane.

The commander of Aerospace Force of the IRGC Brigadier-General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh admitted full responsibility for the tragic air disaster.

