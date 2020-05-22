Decline in industrial production in Ukraine accelerates to 16.2% in April – statistics

Industrial production in Ukraine in April 2020 decreased by 16.2% compared with April 2019, while in March the decline was 7.7%, in February – 1.5%, in January – 5.1%, the State Statistics Service has said.

The statistics agency said that, with the adjustment to the effect of calendar days, the drop in industrial production in April was even slightly larger – 16.7% compared to 8.6% in March.

The State Statistics Service said that compared with March of this year, industrial production in April fell by 12.8%, while, subject to seasonal adjustment – by 6%.

In the processing industry in April 2020 compared to April 2019, the decline was 20.3%, in the mining industry and quarrying – 11.2%, in the supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning – 7.2%.

In January-April 2020, industrial production in Ukraine decreased by 7.9% compared to the same period last year, including in the mining industry and quarrying – by 6%, in the processing industry – by 8.7%, in the supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning – by 8%.

As reported, industrial production in Ukraine in 2019 decreased by 0.5% compared to 2018.