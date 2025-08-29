Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:19 29.08.2025

Average salary in Ukraine in July 2025 amounts to UAH 26,500

The average salary of full-time employees in July 2025 amounted to UAH 26,499, the State Statistics Service reported.

According to the statistics service, the highest level of average salary last month was recorded in Kyiv - UAH 40,546, the lowest in Chernivtsi region - UAH 19,202.

The average salary in July 2025 in the field of information and telecommunications was UAH 67,222, in financial and insurance activities - UAH 55,994, in professional, scientific and technical activities - UAH 34,068, in public administration and defense - UAH 33,896, in wholesale and retail trade - UAH 31,424, in industry - UAH 29,063, in transport, postal and courier services - UAH 26,612, in real estate transactions - UAH 22,6987, in construction - UAH 22,775.

The average number of full-time employees in Ukraine in July 2025 was 5.368 million people.

The payroll fund for all employees in July 2025 amounted to UAH 150.361 billion, for full-time employees - UAH 142.233 billion.

The State Statistics Service reminds that the data are provided without taking into account the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation and parts of the territories where hostilities are (were) underway.

Tags: #statistics #salary

