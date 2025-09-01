Ukrzaliznytsia transports 1.6% more passengers in 2025 summer than last year

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia transported 1.6% more passengers during the summer of 2025 than in the summer of last year - 8.07 million, in August the number of transported passengers reached 2.845 million people.

According to the company's Facebook post on Monday, twice as many military personnel and their family members were transported through the special reserve as last year – 130,600.

Over the summer of 2025, 1.6 times more children's groups were also transported: 328,000 children with their parents on group applications and 16,243 children with their parents traveled in children's carriages.

"From June to August, Ukrzaliznytsia transported 3,895 passengers to safety from Sumy, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions," the company added.

The company emphasized that despite all the challenges this summer - a critical shortage of wagons lost due to shelling and their natural aging, a surge in demand during the peak summer season - 39 additional trains and groups of wagons were assigned, which allowed to transport an additional 627,000 passengers and reduce the load on regular routes.