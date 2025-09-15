Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:00 15.09.2025

Almost 11,000 enemy chemical attacks recorded, 3,000 servicemen injured

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

Already 11,000 cases of use of poisonous chemical substances by the occupiers, as a result of which about 3,000 appeals were received regarding injuries among Ukrainian servicemen, have been recorded since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion into Ukraine, Head of the civil protection department of the radiation, chemical and biological protection troops of the Armed Forces Support Forces Command, Colonel Artem Vlasiuk said.

"Among the almost 11,000 uses of dangerous chemical substances by the enemy against our defenders, tear gas grenades of the K-51, tear gas grenade type are mainly noted. They contain CS, CN tear gas substances. They are solid substances by their properties, and during combustion they turn into smoke. They act on the human body as an irritant. Approximately with the same effect as pepper spray," Vlasiuk said at a press conference in Kyiv on Monday.

According to him, the share of the enemy's use of tear gas grenades out of all recorded cases is up to 38%. At the same time, more than 55% of cases are declared as unknown chemical substances, since it was impossible for specialists to verify the information directly using devices.

In addition, as explained in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, cases of the use of other modified and improvised explosive devices equipped with dangerous chemical substances such as chlorine and ammonia are also recorded.

Separately, Vlasiuk noted that the enemy usually uses toxic chemicals in the areas where it carries out offensive and assault actions. "The enemy usually activates the use of dangerous chemicals in the areas of its offensive and assault actions – where it is most difficult for it to break through our defense. It uses these means for the purpose of the so-called 'smoking out' of our defenders from defensive positions, trenches and dugouts, thus facilitating the clearing of these positions," the AFU said.

The head of the civil defense department of the RCB Defense Department of the Support Forces Command explained that recording information on the exact number of servicemen injured from the enemy's use of dangerous chemicals is complicated by military actions and the enemy's use of various means of destruction.

"Currently, the Medical Forces have recorded more than 3,000 cases of injuries or poisoning of varying severity. There is no talk of fatalities yet, since this information still needs verification," Vlasiuk said.

As the acting chief of the troops – head of the CBRN Defense Department of the Armed Forces Support Forces Command Ihor Diak said, there may be more than 3,000 cases of Ukrainian military personnel being affected by toxic chemicals.

"These are officially the cases that we have recorded. That is, our trained units were able to identify or jointly with units of medical forces and law enforcement agencies, in particular the State Security Service, which are opening criminal proceedings regarding the violation of the rules of warfare by the enemy. … We have named only those figures that are officially confirmed and documented," Diak said.

Tags: #statistics #rf #war #chemical_weapons

