Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:49 20.10.2025

Ukraine’s industrial product sales rise 13.7% in first eight months of 2025 – statistics

In January-August 2025, Ukraine sold industrial products (goods, services) for UAH 2.607 trillion, which is 13.7% more than in January-August 2024 (UAH 2.292 trillion), including outside the country – UAH 454.8 billion, the State Statistics Service reported.

According to its data, in August 2025 year-over-year, the turnover of products sold in the extractive and processing industries increased by 7.4% due to an increase in processing – by 11.1%, while in the extractive industry a decrease in sales was recorded by 4.1%.

At the same time, sales of products in the extractive industry in August 2025 compared to the previous month increased by 6.2%, and in processing – decreased by 5.5%.

In the total volume of sales of industrial products for January-August 2025, the largest share was accounted for by the processing industry (61.8%), electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (28%), metallurgical production (11.3%), extractive industry and quarry development (9%) and mechanical engineering (8.7%).

As reported, in 2024, industrial products (goods, services) worth UAH 3.659 trillion were sold.

