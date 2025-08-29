Almost 240,000 people still need evacuation in Ukraine – Ministry of Development

From June 1 to August 29, almost 62,000 residents of Donetsk region and 7,000 from Dnipropetrovsk region were evacuated, 218,000 and 16,500 respectively still need evacuation, Deputy Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Riabikin reported.

"From June 1 to the morning of August 29, 2025, almost 62,000 people were evacuated from Donetsk region, including more than 400 people with reduced mobility, and about 5,000 children. Almost 218,000 people need evacuation, including 1,500 people with reduced mobility and 16,500 children. Almost 7,000 people were evacuated from Dnipropetrovsk region, including 402 people with reduced mobility, and 2,450 children. Currently, another 16,500 people need evacuation, including 319 people with reduced mobility and 164 children," Riabikin said at a briefing.

The largest number of people passed through the transit point in Pavlohrad, more than, 7,600 people in August. The transit point in Lozova (Kharkiv region) became operational on August 19 and accepted over 883 people, the transit point in Voloske became operational on August 23 and accepted over 170 people.

One of the acute and sensitive issues is the placement of people with limited mobility. Certain areas have been identified for them. In particular, institutional care facilities in Kyiv region have already accepted almost 170 people to date. Facilities in Rivne and Kirovohrad regions are also already accepting people with limited mobility, and additional places are being prepared in Ivano-Frankivsk region.

"I would like to call on local governments to be more actively involved in the evacuation process, especially those communities from which the evacuation is taking place. Because these are their people and they should help them at all stages of the evacuation: from the moment of displacement to the moment of integration in the new host community," Riabikin emphasized.