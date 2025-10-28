Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:26 28.10.2025

Volume of loans issued under Ukrainian portfolio state guarantee program down 15% in Sept, number of loans up 1.6%

3 min read

In September 2025, banks issued 506 loans totaling about UAH 1.7 billion to entrepreneurs under the portfolio state guarantee program, which is 8 loans (1.6%) and UAH 0.3 billion (5%) fewer than in August, the Ministry of Finance reported.

According to a statement on the ministry's website, the volume of principal debt obligations guaranteed by the state reached UAH 904 million in September.

"As of October 1, 2025, 28 lending banks are servicing 22,876 loans totaling UAH 79.2 billion. Principal debt obligations partially secured by state portfolio guarantees amounted to UAH 36.2 billion, 70% of the total guarantee limit of UAH 51.7 billion," the ministry said.

Among banks by number of active loans as of October 1, PrivatBank leads with 15,148 loans totaling UAH 22.3 billion (62% of its guarantee limit), followed by Oschadbank with 3,258 loans for UAH 12 billion (60%), and Ukrgasbank with 1,021 loans totaling UAH 10.5 billion (71%).

The top five also include FUIB with 717 loans worth UAH 8.6 billion (88%), and Ukreximbank with 527 loans for UAH 8.2 billion (85%).

The second five includes ProCredit Bank (583 loans totaling UAH 3.76 billion, 75% of limit), Raiffeisen Bank (392 loans worth UAH 2.58 billion, 77%), OTP Bank (278 loans totaling nearly UAH 1.5 billion, 60%), Credit Dnipro Bank (161 loans for UAH 1.26 billion, 80%), and Piraeus Bank (57 loans for UAH 963 million, 79%).

A significant portion of the limit remains unused at Metabank (2 loans totaling UAH 9 million, 39% of limit), Cominbank (5 loans for UAH 119 million, 39%), and Asvio Bank (17 loans worth UAH 250 million, 57%).

The highest utilization rate was reported by Poltava-Bank (99%, 61 loans totaling UAH 472 million) and Pravex Bank, which fully used its limit with one loan for UAH 2 million.

The largest number of such loans are serviced in Kyiv – 2,730 loans totaling UAH 10.6 billion. By region, the largest volumes were issued in Dnipropetrovsk region (1,957 loans for UAH 6.3 billion), Lviv region (1,785 loans for UAH 5.9 billion), Kharkiv region (916 loans for UAH 5.4 billion), Kyiv region (1,520 loans for about UAH 5 billion), and Odesa region (1,450 loans for UAH 4.3 billion).

By sector, most loans partially secured by portfolio state guarantees are in agriculture – 4,500 loans totaling UAH 28.2 billion, manufacturing – nearly 4,800 loans worth UAH 23.1 billion, and wholesale and retail trade and vehicle repair – 9,500 loans totaling UAH 20 billion.

The Ministry of Finance added that since the launch of the portfolio guarantee instrument in December 2020, a total of 50,593 loans worth UAH 163.5 billion have been issued to support micro, small, and medium-sized businesses in Ukraine.

On October 23, the Cabinet of Ministers also approved an additional UAH 15 billion in state guarantees for 17 banks, including Oschadbank, Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank, PrivatBank, FUIB, Pivdenny Bank, ProCredit Bank, TASCombank, Credit Dnipro Bank, MTB Bank, Poltava-Bank, Radabank, Piraeus Bank ICB, Creditwest Bank, Altbank, VST Bank, and A-Bank.

Tags: #guarantees #statistics #state #loans

MORE ABOUT

20:45 22.10.2025
Banks recording highest growth in hryvnia lending since 2015, planning to ease conditions

Banks recording highest growth in hryvnia lending since 2015, planning to ease conditions

19:49 20.10.2025
Ukraine’s industrial product sales rise 13.7% in first eight months of 2025 – statistics

Ukraine’s industrial product sales rise 13.7% in first eight months of 2025 – statistics

19:36 20.10.2025
Agricultural output falls 14% in Jan-Sept 2025 – statistics

Agricultural output falls 14% in Jan-Sept 2025 – statistics

20:09 01.10.2025
Agri Council proposes to introduce financial guarantees for farmers

Agri Council proposes to introduce financial guarantees for farmers

18:00 29.09.2025
Construction in Ukraine up 16.1% in seven months – statistics

Construction in Ukraine up 16.1% in seven months – statistics

10:34 24.09.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross and Ukraine's State Archival Service sign cooperation memo

Ukrainian Red Cross and Ukraine's State Archival Service sign cooperation memo

21:21 23.09.2025
Trump on readiness to provide security guarantees for Ukraine: It's too early to answer this question

Trump on readiness to provide security guarantees for Ukraine: It's too early to answer this question

17:51 23.09.2025
Hryvnia business loan rates down to 15.1% in Aug, household rates remain at 36.2% – Ukraine's National Bank

Hryvnia business loan rates down to 15.1% in Aug, household rates remain at 36.2% – Ukraine's National Bank

19:54 19.09.2025
Growth of Ukraine's real GDP slows down to 0.8% in Q2 2025

Growth of Ukraine's real GDP slows down to 0.8% in Q2 2025

09:09 19.09.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross and National Agency for Civil Service sign cooperation memo

Ukrainian Red Cross and National Agency for Civil Service sign cooperation memo

HOT NEWS

Of EUR 25 mln of support for Ukraine's energy system EUR 5 mln for gas imports – Dutch Foreign Minister

Germany contributes EUR 60 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Svyrydenko

Govt allocates UAH 8.4 bln for heating season gas imports – Svyrydenko

National Bank downgrades GDP growth forecast for 2025 from 2.1% to 1.9%, in 2026 from 2.3% to 2%

Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate unchanged at 15.5% for fifth time, pushes back rate-cut expectations to Q1 2026

LATEST

Ukrainian wheat prices rise as exporters ramp up demand, farmers expect further increases – analysts

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih posts 11.9% increase in H1 2025 net loss

Defence City residents exempted from property, land tax until 2036 or Ukraine's EU accession – State Tax Service

Of EUR 25 mln of support for Ukraine's energy system EUR 5 mln for gas imports – Dutch Foreign Minister

Food4Impact fund with EUR 150 mln budget established in Ukraine to finance agribusiness

Tax Service to be able to track EUR 2,000 preferential sales limit on all digital platforms – Hetmantsev

Ukrenergo aims to boost interconnector capacity and electricity imports

Ukraine secures EUR 113 mln in energy aid in last three months, another EUR 33.1 mln declared – Dpty Minister of Energy

Ukraine’s statistical system to be aligned with EU requirements by 2028 – Kachka

Ukraine needs extra $1.9 bln for gas imports, much of it already secured – Naftogaz head

AD
AD