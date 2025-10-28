Volume of loans issued under Ukrainian portfolio state guarantee program down 15% in Sept, number of loans up 1.6%

In September 2025, banks issued 506 loans totaling about UAH 1.7 billion to entrepreneurs under the portfolio state guarantee program, which is 8 loans (1.6%) and UAH 0.3 billion (5%) fewer than in August, the Ministry of Finance reported.

According to a statement on the ministry's website, the volume of principal debt obligations guaranteed by the state reached UAH 904 million in September.

"As of October 1, 2025, 28 lending banks are servicing 22,876 loans totaling UAH 79.2 billion. Principal debt obligations partially secured by state portfolio guarantees amounted to UAH 36.2 billion, 70% of the total guarantee limit of UAH 51.7 billion," the ministry said.

Among banks by number of active loans as of October 1, PrivatBank leads with 15,148 loans totaling UAH 22.3 billion (62% of its guarantee limit), followed by Oschadbank with 3,258 loans for UAH 12 billion (60%), and Ukrgasbank with 1,021 loans totaling UAH 10.5 billion (71%).

The top five also include FUIB with 717 loans worth UAH 8.6 billion (88%), and Ukreximbank with 527 loans for UAH 8.2 billion (85%).

The second five includes ProCredit Bank (583 loans totaling UAH 3.76 billion, 75% of limit), Raiffeisen Bank (392 loans worth UAH 2.58 billion, 77%), OTP Bank (278 loans totaling nearly UAH 1.5 billion, 60%), Credit Dnipro Bank (161 loans for UAH 1.26 billion, 80%), and Piraeus Bank (57 loans for UAH 963 million, 79%).

A significant portion of the limit remains unused at Metabank (2 loans totaling UAH 9 million, 39% of limit), Cominbank (5 loans for UAH 119 million, 39%), and Asvio Bank (17 loans worth UAH 250 million, 57%).

The highest utilization rate was reported by Poltava-Bank (99%, 61 loans totaling UAH 472 million) and Pravex Bank, which fully used its limit with one loan for UAH 2 million.

The largest number of such loans are serviced in Kyiv – 2,730 loans totaling UAH 10.6 billion. By region, the largest volumes were issued in Dnipropetrovsk region (1,957 loans for UAH 6.3 billion), Lviv region (1,785 loans for UAH 5.9 billion), Kharkiv region (916 loans for UAH 5.4 billion), Kyiv region (1,520 loans for about UAH 5 billion), and Odesa region (1,450 loans for UAH 4.3 billion).

By sector, most loans partially secured by portfolio state guarantees are in agriculture – 4,500 loans totaling UAH 28.2 billion, manufacturing – nearly 4,800 loans worth UAH 23.1 billion, and wholesale and retail trade and vehicle repair – 9,500 loans totaling UAH 20 billion.

The Ministry of Finance added that since the launch of the portfolio guarantee instrument in December 2020, a total of 50,593 loans worth UAH 163.5 billion have been issued to support micro, small, and medium-sized businesses in Ukraine.

On October 23, the Cabinet of Ministers also approved an additional UAH 15 billion in state guarantees for 17 banks, including Oschadbank, Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank, PrivatBank, FUIB, Pivdenny Bank, ProCredit Bank, TASCombank, Credit Dnipro Bank, MTB Bank, Poltava-Bank, Radabank, Piraeus Bank ICB, Creditwest Bank, Altbank, VST Bank, and A-Bank.