Agricultural output falls 14% in Jan-Sept 2025 – statistics

The volume of agricultural production in Ukraine in January-September 2025 decreased by 14% year-over-year, while according to the results of January-August the decline was 8.4%, the State Statistics Service reported.

According to its data, during the reporting period, the production of livestock products decreased by 4.4%, and crop production – by 16.4% compared to the same period in 2024.

At the same time, in crop production, the main decline fell on enterprises – 20.9%, while in households its reduction was 6.1%.

Meanwhile, the situation in livestock farming was the opposite. Enterprises reduced production by only 1.4%, while households reduced production by 8.9%.

Significant drops in production were recorded in Donetsk, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, where production fell by 43.9%, 33.1%, and 24.4%, respectively. In Donetsk region, there was an 18.5-fold drop in livestock production by enterprises.

A more than 20% reduction in agricultural production occurred in Sumy and Chernihiv regions, which suffer from constant shelling. Khmelnytsky region is also on this list.

As for growth, according to the results of the first nine months, it was recorded in only one region — Zakarpattia, where there was the least shelling during the war — and amounted to 2.7%. This included a threefold increase in livestock product production by enterprises.