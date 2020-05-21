President signs law No. 1210 on amendments to Tax Code

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed the law on amendments to the Tax Code (No. 1210), adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on January 16, 2020, which implements a number of provisions of the BEPS plan, the president's website reported.

"Volodymyr Zelensky has signed the law of Ukraine on amendments to the Tax Code regarding the improvement of tax administration, elimination of technical and logical inconsistencies in tax legislation (No. 466-IX), which the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted on January 16, 2020," the statement reads.