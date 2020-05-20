Zelensky: Yermak case is empty, I know who made recordings, who blackmailed him

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the case on video records with Denys Yermak, the brother of the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, is "empty" and he knows who made these recordings and used them for a specific purpose.

"This case is empty. I know who made these recordings, I know what for, I know who wanted to blackmail personally me with these recordings in order to force me to dismiss Yermak. I know who did this. I am not ready to speak about it right now, because the investigation is in progress. However, I know the answer," he told a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.