Ex-head of Customs Service Nefyodov could work for President's Office – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that former Head of the State Customs Service Maksym Nefyodov could work for the Office of the President.

"Minus dozens of billions of hryvnias over a year, no budget revenues… However, I would like Maksym to come back… He could work for the Office of the President, manage certain project in which he could succeed," he said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The head of state in general criticized Nafyodov's work and at the same time he praised the former official's contribution into digitalization of the Customs Service, adding that the IT team continues working for the service.

Zelensky said that he invited Nefyodov to amend the legislation and allow servicemen and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to fight against smuggling at the customs.

"I suggested him [Nefyodov] that we change the legislation for the time of fight against smuggling, so that certain detachments of the military and the SBU could come to the customs and stop smuggling," he said.