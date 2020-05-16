Facts

16:21 16.05.2020

Yermak, Kuleba to visit Berlin in coming weeks to continue consultations on enhancing effectiveness of Normandy, Minsk process

Yermak, Kuleba to visit Berlin in coming weeks to continue consultations on enhancing effectiveness of Normandy, Minsk process

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said that in coming weeks he jointly with Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba will make a visit to Berlin, where the consultations on the ways to enhance the effectiveness of the Normandy and Minsk negotiation processes will be continued.

The press service of the Office of the President reported on Saturday that Yermak gave this information at a meeting with G7 ambassadors and the head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine.

Interfax-Ukraine
